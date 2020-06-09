Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Has $51.54 Million Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lowered its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 972,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 76,298 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned about 1.68% of ManpowerGroup worth $51,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,825,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,362,000 after acquiring an additional 88,909 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,782,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,461,000 after purchasing an additional 22,624 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 19.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,741,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,261,000 after purchasing an additional 437,190 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,316,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,886,000 after purchasing an additional 20,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 897,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,586,000 after purchasing an additional 31,718 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. CL King reduced their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $107.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.45.

MAN traded down $1.92 on Tuesday, hitting $77.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,116. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 2.00. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.57 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 15.12%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.26%.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

