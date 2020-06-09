Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Has $67.59 Million Stock Holdings in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI trimmed its stake in shares of Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned approximately 3.73% of Graham worth $67,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Graham by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Graham by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Graham by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Graham by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Graham by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Graham news, EVP Andrew Stephen Rosen acquired 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $308.52 per share, with a total value of $534,665.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,356,572.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

GHC stock traded down $17.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $389.80. The company had a trading volume of 34,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,782. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Graham Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $267.89 and a 52 week high of $756.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $353.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $487.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.44 by ($4.95). The business had revenue of $732.26 million for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 6.40%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

