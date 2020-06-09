Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Increases Stock Holdings in TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its position in TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,507,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 382,134 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned 8.08% of TriMas worth $81,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TriMas by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,917,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,097,000 after buying an additional 230,997 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in TriMas by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in TriMas by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in TriMas by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in TriMas during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on TRS shares. TheStreet cut TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair upgraded TriMas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 16th.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Tredwell acquired 5,000 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.06 per share, with a total value of $110,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,861.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Holly M. Boehne acquired 2,582 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,858.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,952 shares in the company, valued at $134,243.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TRS traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,516. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 3.30. TriMas Corp has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $33.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.03.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. TriMas had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TriMas Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

