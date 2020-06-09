Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Increases Stock Position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,615,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,701,038 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 2.5% of Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned approximately 0.67% of Charles Schwab worth $289,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SCHW traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.18. 11,491,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,727,867. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.90 and its 200-day moving average is $41.49. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $51.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.19.

In related news, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 11,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $394,630.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,846.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 10,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $437,618.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

