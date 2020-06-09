Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Increases Stock Position in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its position in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,373,469 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 509,307 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned 1.45% of Zions Bancorporation NA worth $63,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 454.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 369.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 3,126.5% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 142.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

ZION has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.55.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.31. 2,836,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,387,342. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Zions Bancorporation NA has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.79.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.44). Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $689.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.41%.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 5,229 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $162,255.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,914.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Harris H. Simmons purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,222,254 shares in the company, valued at $32,304,173.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zions Bancorporation NA Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

