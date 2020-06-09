Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Invests $50.80 Million in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI purchased a new position in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,343,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,804,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned about 0.83% of A. O. Smith at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AOS. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in A. O. Smith by 9.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in A. O. Smith by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AOS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Cfra decreased their target price on A. O. Smith from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.63.

Shares of AOS stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,709,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,940. A. O. Smith Corp has a 52-week low of $33.81 and a 52-week high of $52.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.28.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $636.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.91 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 19.95%. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Corp will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $2,278,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,695,182.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

