Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Makes New $31.72 Million Investment in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 627,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,719,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned approximately 0.44% of Henry Schein as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth $14,762,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HSIC. Cfra lowered their price target on Henry Schein from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Henry Schein from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Henry Schein from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

HSIC traded down $5.80 on Tuesday, reaching $61.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,424,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,036. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $73.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.02 and a 200-day moving average of $61.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Walter Siegel sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $74,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

