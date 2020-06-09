Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Makes New Investment in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 615,407 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $25,927,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned approximately 1.76% of Insight Enterprises at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NSIT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,649,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $186,255,000 after buying an additional 1,357,545 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 358.4% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,207,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,851,000 after acquiring an additional 943,720 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,622,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,181,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $7,052,000.

Insight Enterprises stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.28. 163,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,218. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.50. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $73.22.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Helen Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $297,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,491.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NSIT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered Insight Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.63.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

