Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Purchases 224,513 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,247,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,513 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned approximately 2.96% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $57,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KW. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 265,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 27,762 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 217,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 23,387 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the fourth quarter worth $650,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,232,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 245,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,476,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

Kennedy-Wilson stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.37. 472,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average is $18.53.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 40.99%. The business had revenue of $123.30 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is 28.21%.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES).

