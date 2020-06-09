Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Purchases 32,071 Shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,321,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,071 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $134,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 6,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVY traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $122.42. 363,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.14. Avery Dennison Corp has a 52 week low of $76.96 and a 52 week high of $141.09.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.16. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corp will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 35.15%.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 4,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $582,580.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,076.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVY. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.25.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

