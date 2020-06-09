Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Reduces Stock Position in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI reduced its position in shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 944,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 117,951 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned 1.72% of Carlisle Companies worth $118,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,190,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.13.

Shares of NYSE:CSL traded down $3.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,984. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.71 and a 200-day moving average of $141.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.55 and a 12-month high of $169.86.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.13%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.