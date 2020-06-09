Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Sells 101,132 Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lessened its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,057,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 101,132 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $81,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,664,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,150,000 after acquiring an additional 184,234 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 135,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 59,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. 99.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IPG traded down $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,146,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,221,402. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $25.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.46 and its 200 day moving average is $19.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson purchased 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $48,949.00. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

