Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Sells 1,113,492 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,294,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,113,492 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.6% of Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned 0.11% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $296,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 562,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,366,000 after purchasing an additional 182,387 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 56,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.04.

NYSE JPM traded down $2.91 on Tuesday, hitting $110.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,980,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,058,109. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.53. The firm has a market cap of $338.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

