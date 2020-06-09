Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Sells 1,775,325 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI reduced its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,540,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,775,325 shares during the period. Schlumberger accounts for 1.5% of Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned 0.90% of Schlumberger worth $169,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 225,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,057,000 after purchasing an additional 78,711 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 210,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,449,000 after acquiring an additional 15,145 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 114,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 25,193 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $11,400,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $2,143,000. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.77 per share, with a total value of $137,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,937.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 14,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $284,434.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,249. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

SLB traded down $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.51. 17,879,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,587,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.38 and a 200 day moving average of $27.14. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $41.40.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 55.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SLB. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Schlumberger from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.90 to $17.90 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Schlumberger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Schlumberger from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.69.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

