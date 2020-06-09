Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Sells 2,276,775 Shares of Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lowered its position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,990,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,276,775 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned 1.38% of Grupo Televisa SAB worth $46,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 77.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,029 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB in the fourth quarter valued at $4,783,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB in the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 185,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 101,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 470.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 527,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 435,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

TV has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa SAB to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Televisa SAB presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.88.

TV traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $6.66. 1,716,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Grupo Televisa SAB has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $12.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.70.

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.50). Grupo Televisa SAB had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Grupo Televisa SAB will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

