Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Sells 315,840 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI reduced its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,026,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 315,840 shares during the period. Chubb comprises 3.9% of Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned about 0.89% of Chubb worth $449,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CB. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Chubb by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 108,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,852,000 after acquiring an additional 34,302 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CB has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Chubb from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Chubb from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.87.

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $3.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,625,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,856,910. Chubb Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.53. The company has a market cap of $62.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). Chubb had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 9,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $102.40 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,035.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $99.74 per share, with a total value of $199,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,242.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

