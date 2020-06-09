Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Sells 349,857 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI trimmed its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,957,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 349,857 shares during the quarter. Omnicom Group makes up approximately 2.4% of Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $272,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OMC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 214.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

OMC stock traded down $3.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,669,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.50. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.37 and a 1 year high of $85.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.74.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.88.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

