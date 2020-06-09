Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Sells 478,606 Shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI cut its position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,042,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478,606 shares during the period. Unilever makes up 2.7% of Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s holdings in Unilever were worth $305,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 923.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,190,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,474 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $93,240,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 35.8% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,011,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,793 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,627,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,559,000 after acquiring an additional 938,691 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Unilever by 56.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,051,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,734,000 after acquiring an additional 738,635 shares during the period. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on UL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, May 15th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Cfra raised their target price on Unilever from $11.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

UL traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 759,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,275. Unilever N.V. has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $64.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.4445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

