Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Sells 48,373 Shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI trimmed its holdings in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,247,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 48,373 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $65,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WRB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 47,470 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Shares of WRB stock traded down $2.40 on Tuesday, hitting $62.99. 552,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.37. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $79.92.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

WRB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down previously from $82.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

Featured Story: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.