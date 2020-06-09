Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Sells 72,720 Shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI decreased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,334,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 72,720 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned about 2.83% of Trinity Industries worth $53,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $3,876,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 95.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRN stock traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, reaching $23.08. 1,403,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,462. Trinity Industries Inc has a 52 week low of $14.53 and a 52 week high of $24.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.87.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $615.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Trinity Industries’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trinity Industries Inc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.32%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRN. Cowen cut their price target on Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Trinity Industries from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.60.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

