Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Takes $91.30 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,916,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,299,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned approximately 0.32% of Emerson Electric as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Vertical Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $1.82 on Tuesday, reaching $67.51. 3,094,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,444,154. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

