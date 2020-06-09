Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FITB. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Cfra boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.77. The company had a trading volume of 12,236,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,751,182. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $31.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.71.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Katherine H. Blackburn bought 58,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $993,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 104,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,202.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 33,431 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 73,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 31,134 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 68,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $159,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

