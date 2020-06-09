First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Hawaiian, Inc. offers banking services to consumer and commercial customers which includes deposit products, lending services and wealth management, insurance, private banking and trust services. First Hawaiian Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of First Hawaiian from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered First Hawaiian from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.38.

NASDAQ:FHB traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,743,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.34. First Hawaiian has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $31.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.58 and its 200-day moving average is $23.17.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). First Hawaiian had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $187.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Hawaiian will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In other news, CFO Ravi Mallela bought 3,290 shares of First Hawaiian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $48,922.30. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

