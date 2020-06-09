Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.04). Fiverr International reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.18). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fiverr International.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.19. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 million. Fiverr International’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FVRR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fiverr International from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Fiverr International from $37.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Fiverr International from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiverr International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiverr International during the 1st quarter worth about $2,321,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Fiverr International by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Fiverr International by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 262,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 109,274 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Fiverr International during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Fiverr International by 641.0% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 444,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,447,000 after acquiring an additional 384,574 shares during the period. 49.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FVRR traded down $3.38 on Monday, reaching $63.89. The company had a trading volume of 759,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,426. Fiverr International has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $73.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and a PE ratio of -40.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiverr International (FVRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.