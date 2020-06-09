FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $524.83 Million

Brokerages forecast that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) will announce $524.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for FleetCor Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $478.24 million to $567.70 million. FleetCor Technologies posted sales of $647.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FleetCor Technologies.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $661.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.20 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 32.37% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLT. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $220.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (down previously from $340.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.18.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLT. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in FleetCor Technologies by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in FleetCor Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 337,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in FleetCor Technologies by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in FleetCor Technologies by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in FleetCor Technologies by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLT stock traded down $5.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $277.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,386,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $236.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.28. FleetCor Technologies has a 1-year low of $168.51 and a 1-year high of $329.85.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

