Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Shares Down 15.8%

Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET)’s share price dropped 15.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.80, approximately 10,346,898 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 159% from the average daily volume of 4,000,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FET shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. B. Riley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $0.20 price target (down from $2.70) on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.09.

The stock has a market cap of $57.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.85.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.00 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 68.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Forum Energy Technologies Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,825,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 643,665 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 185,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 104,305 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,698,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 31,603 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 100,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 29,085 shares during the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:FET)

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

