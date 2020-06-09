Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) shares fell 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.01 and last traded at $8.09, 10,115,900 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 499% from the average session volume of 1,688,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FOSL. ValuEngine raised shares of Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Fossil Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Fossil Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Fossil Group from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fossil Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The accessories brand company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51). Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $390.70 million during the quarter.

In related news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey acquired 90,792 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $345,009.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Fossil Group during the first quarter worth $172,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the first quarter worth $82,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 93.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,046,067 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after buying an additional 505,049 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the first quarter worth $541,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 1,133.5% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 268,539 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 246,768 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

