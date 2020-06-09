Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and automotive fuels. Franklin Electric has produced high-quality industrial pumps, filters and accessories. By introducing the new Little Giant PondWorks program, Franklin Electric now brings the same exceptional knowledge, experience, and quality to the recreational water gardening and outdoor living markets. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FELE. DA Davidson raised Franklin Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Franklin Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday.

NASDAQ:FELE traded down $0.67 on Monday, hitting $55.62. The company had a trading volume of 113,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,867. Franklin Electric has a 52 week low of $41.25 and a 52 week high of $61.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.30.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.90 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 7.52%. Franklin Electric’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Electric will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 29.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 23.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.7% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 57.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

