FTX Token (FTT) Market Cap Achieves $283.54 Million

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One FTX Token token can currently be purchased for about $3.01 or 0.00030683 BTC on exchanges including BitMax and CoinEx. In the last week, FTX Token has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. FTX Token has a market cap of $283.54 million and approximately $2.71 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FTX Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00045902 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $698.89 or 0.07135527 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002586 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00055547 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002592 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004307 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010238 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00009442 BTC.

FTX Token Token Profile

FTX Token (CRYPTO:FTT) is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 tokens. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx . The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

FTX Token Token Trading

FTX Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FTX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FTX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.