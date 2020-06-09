FuzeX Price Down 46% Over Last 7 Days (FXT)

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Over the last week, FuzeX has traded 46% lower against the U.S. dollar. FuzeX has a market cap of $377,387.61 and approximately $21,510.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FuzeX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Cobinhood, CPDAX, IDEX and Token Store.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FuzeX Token Profile

FuzeX’s launch date was January 13th, 2018. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 tokens. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co . FuzeX’s official website is fuzex.co . FuzeX’s official message board is medium.com/fuzex

FuzeX Token Trading

FuzeX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, COSS, HitBTC, Cobinhood, Token Store, IDEX, Livecoin, CPDAX, Coinbe and Allbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FuzeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

