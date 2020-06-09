G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) had its price target hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised G-III Apparel Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised G-III Apparel Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.08.

Shares of NASDAQ GIII traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.06. The company had a trading volume of 74,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,775. The stock has a market cap of $802.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 2.49. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.41.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $405.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.84 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, CEO Morris Goldfarb bought 30,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $228,465.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,236,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,049,981.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Brosig bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.06 per share, with a total value of $48,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,173.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 58,949 shares of company stock worth $409,053 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIII. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 585,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,594 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,007,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,585,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,130,000 after purchasing an additional 397,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

