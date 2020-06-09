Galilel Price Tops $0.0017 on Major Exchanges (GALI)

Galilel (CURRENCY:GALI) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 9th. One Galilel coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. Galilel has a total market capitalization of $32,482.61 and approximately $67.00 worth of Galilel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Galilel has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

inSure (SURE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000089 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006781 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00010423 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009129 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010197 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000225 BTC.

BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded 31.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00010500 BTC.

Galilel Coin Profile

Galilel (CRYPTO:GALI) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 14th, 2018. Galilel’s total supply is 19,802,513 coins and its circulating supply is 19,499,245 coins. The official website for Galilel is galilel.cloud. Galilel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Galilel Coin Trading

Galilel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galilel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Galilel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Galilel using one of the exchanges listed above.

