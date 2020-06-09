GameCredits (GAME) Price Hits $0.0631 on Top Exchanges

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 9th. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $4.41 million and approximately $25,598.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GameCredits has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0631 or 0.00000645 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00468904 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00012762 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000512 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003349 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003340 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About GameCredits

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org

Buying and Selling GameCredits

GameCredits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

