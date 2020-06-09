GAP (NYSE:GPS) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Deutsche Bank

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

GPS has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GAP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of GAP from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE GPS traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.47. The stock had a trading volume of 17,032,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,556,909. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average is $13.19. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.63, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.46. GAP has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $19.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported ($2.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.84). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. GAP had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that GAP will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in GAP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in GAP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in GAP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in GAP by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in GAP by 31.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,906 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

