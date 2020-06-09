GAPS Price Reaches $1.27 on Major Exchanges (GAP)

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Over the last seven days, GAPS has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. One GAPS token can now be purchased for about $1.27 or 0.00012929 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and BitForex. GAPS has a total market capitalization of $12.67 million and $1.81 million worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00032094 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 70% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,823.67 or 1.00248381 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000990 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00076106 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000059 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About GAPS

GAPS (GAP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin . The official message board for GAPS is medium.com/@gapschain . GAPS’s official website is gapschain.io/main

GAPS Token Trading

GAPS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAPS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

