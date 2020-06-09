Garmin Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.61 (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.61 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Garmin has a payout ratio of 74.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Garmin to earn $4.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.8%.

Shares of Garmin stock traded down $1.17 on Tuesday, reaching $98.13. The stock had a trading volume of 829,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,768. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.75. Garmin has a fifty-two week low of $61.04 and a fifty-two week high of $105.58. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Garmin had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $856.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Garmin will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $121,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Hartnett bought 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $48,444.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Garmin from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

