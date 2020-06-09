Garmin Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.61 (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.61 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.
Garmin has a payout ratio of 74.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Garmin to earn $4.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.8%.
Shares of Garmin stock traded down $1.17 on Tuesday, reaching $98.13. The stock had a trading volume of 829,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,768. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.75. Garmin has a fifty-two week low of $61.04 and a fifty-two week high of $105.58. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.99.
In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $121,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Hartnett bought 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $48,444.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.
GRMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Garmin from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.
Garmin Company Profile
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.
Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)
Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.