Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Given New $101.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $101.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GRMN. Cleveland Research upgraded Garmin from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Garmin from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Garmin from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garmin from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.50.

Garmin stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.13. The stock had a trading volume of 829,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,768. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin has a 52-week low of $61.04 and a 52-week high of $105.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.62 and a 200 day moving average of $89.27.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm had revenue of $856.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Garmin will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $121,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph J. Hartnett purchased 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $48,444.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. State Street Corp raised its stake in Garmin by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,301,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $472,365,000 after acquiring an additional 78,854 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,225,560 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $241,467,000 after purchasing an additional 80,991 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 30.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,645,425 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $198,301,000 after purchasing an additional 621,184 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Garmin by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,689,034 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $164,782,000 after buying an additional 452,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in Garmin by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,580,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,468,000 after buying an additional 13,680 shares during the period. 46.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

