Garrison Capital Inc (NASDAQ:GARS) Shares Sold by Almitas Capital LLC

Almitas Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Garrison Capital Inc (NASDAQ:GARS) by 50.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 204,584 shares during the period. Garrison Capital accounts for approximately 0.8% of Almitas Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Almitas Capital LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Garrison Capital worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GARS. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Garrison Capital by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garrison Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Garrison Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $602,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Garrison Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $1,229,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Garrison Capital by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 389,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 104,030 shares in the last quarter. 25.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GARS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,089. The company has a current ratio of 9.18, a quick ratio of 9.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.33. Garrison Capital Inc has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $7.21. The company has a market cap of $53.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.64.

Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Garrison Capital had a negative net margin of 132.41% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $8.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 million. Research analysts anticipate that Garrison Capital Inc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.23%. Garrison Capital’s payout ratio is currently 75.95%.

GARS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Garrison Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Garrison Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garrison Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Garrison Capital Inc is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, one-stop senior secured or unitranche loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies.

