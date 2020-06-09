Gemini Dollar Price Hits $1.00 (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Gemini Dollar has a total market capitalization of $10.67 million and $14.70 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Gemini Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010314 BTC on major exchanges including DEx.top, The Rock Trading, HitBTC and Bibox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $190.60 or 0.01961713 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00177936 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00045885 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00118835 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar’s genesis date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 10,645,030 tokens. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog . The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

Gemini Dollar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: The Rock Trading, HitBTC, Bibox and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

