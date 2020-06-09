GeoCoin (GEO) Market Capitalization Reaches $896,082.24

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. GeoCoin has a total market capitalization of $896,082.24 and approximately $2,613.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. One GeoCoin token can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00002900 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GeoCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.13 or 0.00474831 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00012860 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00032209 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 43.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000525 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GeoCoin is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

GeoCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GeoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.