GET Protocol Trading Up 3.8% This Week (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One GET Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00003819 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DDEX and Liquid. GET Protocol has a total market cap of $4.23 million and approximately $47,963.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GET Protocol has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00045564 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $548.81 or 0.05645632 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002616 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00055749 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00030595 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002600 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004284 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010300 BTC.

About GET Protocol

GET is a token. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GET Protocol Token Trading

GET Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GET Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GET Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

