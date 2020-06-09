Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up approximately 1.6% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $13,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soros Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,912,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 917,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,650,000 after purchasing an additional 78,152 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 237.4% in the 1st quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 17,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $222,872.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,226.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $1,046,628.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,731 shares of company stock valued at $3,743,083. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.97. 17,959,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,850,344. The stock has a market cap of $96.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.06. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

GILD has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, April 13th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.31.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

