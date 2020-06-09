GINcoin (GIN) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $90.00

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Over the last week, GINcoin has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. One GINcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. GINcoin has a total market capitalization of $31,458.20 and $90.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,800.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.74 or 0.02497216 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $255.01 or 0.02602033 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00469632 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00012779 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.31 or 0.00697046 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00069384 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00019608 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00531535 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About GINcoin

GINcoin (GIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto . The official website for GINcoin is gincoin.io

GINcoin Coin Trading

GINcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GINcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GINcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

