Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $51.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Glacier Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Glacier Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Shares of GBCI traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.56. The stock had a trading volume of 479,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Glacier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $46.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.06.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $167.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.37 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 29.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, CEO Randall M. Chesler bought 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.20 per share, for a total transaction of $99,828.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 58,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,389.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Murdoch purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.82 per share, for a total transaction of $27,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,040 shares of company stock valued at $227,153. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 24.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 27,945 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 11,550 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 58,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

