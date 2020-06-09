GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,010 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 475.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,184,315 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,575,000 after acquiring an additional 6,761,520 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 15,141.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,819,379 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794,320 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 1,465.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,386,734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170,411 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,027,599 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $894,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,688 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,443,000 after purchasing an additional 712,830 shares during the last quarter. 12.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GSK traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,936,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,348,799. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $105.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.68%.

GSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Shore Capital lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

