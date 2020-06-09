GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Receives “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLNCY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.61. 313,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,401. The stock has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.83. GLENCORE PLC/ADR has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

