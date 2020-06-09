Global Digital Content 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $18,737.00 (GDC)

Global Digital Content (CURRENCY:GDC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. In the last week, Global Digital Content has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One Global Digital Content token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Global Digital Content has a total market capitalization of $2.90 million and approximately $18,737.00 worth of Global Digital Content was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Global Digital Content Token Profile

Global Digital Content (GDC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Global Digital Content’s total supply is 4,765,815,836 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,209,198,933 tokens. The official message board for Global Digital Content is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice . Global Digital Content’s official Twitter account is @GDCPool . Global Digital Content’s official website is rankingball.io

Buying and Selling Global Digital Content

Global Digital Content can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Digital Content directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Digital Content should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Digital Content using one of the exchanges listed above.

