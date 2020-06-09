GlobalBoost-Y Price Reaches $0.0173 on Top Exchanges (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Over the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000177 BTC on exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $311,149.47 and $751.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,795.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $245.50 or 0.02506188 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.27 or 0.02605927 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.04 or 0.00469995 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00012792 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.33 or 0.00697544 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00069564 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00019608 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.23 or 0.00533164 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

