GMB Price Reaches $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (GMB)

GMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. GMB has a total market cap of $522,496.96 and $7,574.00 worth of GMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GMB token can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and BW. During the last week, GMB has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GMB alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00045649 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $692.55 or 0.07078210 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002574 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00055370 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00030603 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002600 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004296 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010205 BTC.

GMB Profile

GMB is a token. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2018. GMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,356,899 tokens. The official message board for GMB is medium.com/gmbofficial . GMB’s official website is gmbplatform.io . GMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject

Buying and Selling GMB

GMB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BW and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.