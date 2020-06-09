GoByte Market Cap Hits $174,595.65 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 8th. GoByte has a market capitalization of $174,595.65 and approximately $6,714.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoByte coin can now be bought for $0.0238 or 0.00000244 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, GoByte has traded up 3.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About GoByte

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 7,346,371 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network

Buying and Selling GoByte

GoByte can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

